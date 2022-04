The Seahawks selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

Bryant joins the Seahawks after five seasons at Cincinnati, where he played across from Ahmad Gardner, who went fourth overall to the Jets. Bryant performed well in his final season, earning First Team All-American honors while recording 46 tackles, a team-high 14 pass breakups and three interceptions. The Seahawks' secondary is wide open, so Bryant could compete for a starting job right away.