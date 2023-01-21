Bryant posted 70 tackles (52 solo), four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two sacks across 17 regular-season games in the 2022 season.

Bryant started six games and averaged 43 defensive snaps per contest. He was quite successful even in the slightly limited role, and he was tied for third in the league with four forced fumbles. The fourth-round rookie struggled in coverage, but that is typical for a rookie. He improved immensely as a tackler this year, too, so he'll have that working in his favor as he makes his pitch for a full-time starting role in Seattle in 2023.