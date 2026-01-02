Bryant (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's NFC West tilt against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It appears Bryant will miss a second consecutive game due to a knee injury, though his status for Saturday's contest may not be officially known until the Seahawks announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Ty Okada would likely start at safety alongside Julian Love if Bryant is ruled out.