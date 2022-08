Bryant is expected to start the 2022 season as the Seahawks' starting nickel corner, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks traded Ugo Amadi to the Eagles earlier in August and cut both Marquise Brown -- a 2019 second-round pick -- and Justin Coleman on Tuesday. Those three players were the only other corners that consistently took slot reps. Bryant may have a short leash, but he has impressed during training camp and the preseason to secure the starting job.