Barton notched 11 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.
Barton moved into a starting role in the absence of Bobby Wagner and has recorded 21 tackles and a sack through his first two games. The 2019 third-round pick is playing nearly every defensive snap and has already proven to be a high-volume tackler, so he should be rostered in basically every IDP league.
