Barton recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.
Barton's 12 tackles in Week 5 now brings his total up to 46 on the season. With former Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner shipped to the Rams in March, the fourth-year linebacker has thus far enjoyed his first campaign with more defensive snaps (276) than special teams snaps (69). Barton is slated to operate in a similar role Sunday when the Seahawks host the Cardinals.
More News
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: No injury designation for Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Another double-digit tackle outing•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Impressive opener•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Running with first team•