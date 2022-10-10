Barton recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Barton's 12 tackles in Week 5 now brings his total up to 46 on the season. With former Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner shipped to the Rams in March, the fourth-year linebacker has thus far enjoyed his first campaign with more defensive snaps (276) than special teams snaps (69). Barton is slated to operate in a similar role Sunday when the Seahawks host the Cardinals.

