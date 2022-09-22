Barton (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Barton is dealing with an unspecified shoulder injury following his 11-tackle performance in Week 2. The 25-year-old has stepped up as Seattle's starting inside linebacker following the departure of Bobby Wanger this offseason, and he has already recorded 21 tackles and two sacks over the team's first two games of the 2021 campaign. With Barton's injury status now up in the air, Nick Bellore and Tanner Muse could both stand to see increased usage as Seattle's only other healthy inside linebackers heading into Sunday's game against Atlanta.