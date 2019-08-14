Seahawks' Cody Barton: Impressing in camp
Barton has impressed Seattle's coaching staff, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Barton has reportedly stood out since reporting to Seahawks' facilities in May. The rookie third-round pick kept up his momentum during Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, recording five tackles across 23 defensive snaps. He's doing his part to carve out a rotational role in Seattle's defense.
