Barton recorded 10 tackles (eight solo), two tackles for loss and a sack in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Barton moved into a starting role following the departure of Bobby Wagner this offseason. There were some concerns about his abilities, but he put most of those concerns to rest in the season opener with an outstanding performance, as he stopped two screen passes in the backfield and took down QB Russell Wilson. We should expect Barton to continue playing nearly every defensive snap moving forward. Fantasy managers should pick him up if he's available.