Barton (shoulder/hip) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' practice report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Barton returned to practice after sitting out with shoulder and hip injuries during Seattle's sessions Wednesday, though the exact nature and severity of these issues are still unclear. The starting inside linebacker recorded 11 tackles while playing 96 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps in Week 2, and his ability to participate Thursday is a positive sign for his health heading into this Sunday's game against Atlanta.