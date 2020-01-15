Barton, who made eight tackles, a sack and two pass breakups over two playoff games, recorded 23 tackles and a pass breakup over 16 regular-season games.

The rookie third-round pick out of Utah beat out Shaquem Griffin to make four starts, including both postseason contests, while Mychal Kendricks battled hamstring and knee injuries. This is an offseason situation to monitor since Kendricks likely won't be back for the 2020 season due to a torn ACL on top of pending legal issues, so Barton could have a full-time starting role to start next year. If the Seahawks bring in another outside linebacker or edge rusher, however, Barton's fantasy aptitude will be less ceratin.