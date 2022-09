Barton doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Barton didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, but he appears to full go heading into Week 3. Per Bell, Barton could continue operating as the primary slot cornerback with Justin Coleman (calf) doubtful for Sunday's contest. Across two games, Barton has totaled 21 tackles and one sack.