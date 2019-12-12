Play

Barton (knee/ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Barton was banged up after making his first career start in place of Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) in Week 14's loss to the Rams. However, the rookie third-round pick had an MRI that cleared him moving forward. If Kendricks misses another game, Barton's in line for another start against the Panthers on Sunday.

