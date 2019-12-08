With fellow linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, Barton is in line to at outside linebacker, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Kendricks continues to deal with the hamstring issue that flared up last week, and failed to suit up in practice this week in any fashion. Barton has been used sparingly this season, however, seeing just 18 defensive snaps and logging six tackles. Even if Barton is thrust into the starting lineup, the Seahawks could elect to play more nickel coverage, leaving Barton out of the lineup in that instance.