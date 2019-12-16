Play

Barton made 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Barton started a second straight game with Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) still on the shelf. The rookie third-round pick performed well with the best tackling performance of his career while getting to the quarterback for the first time. Barton has a good shot to start again in Week 16 against the Cardinals since Bobby Wagner suffered a sprained ankle Sunday and Kendricks isn't a lock to be ready in time, either.

