Barton posted 136 tackles (84 solo), six pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions over 17 regular-season games.
Barton's playing time fluctuated during the season, bottoming out at a 44 percent snap share in Week 8, but he started the final six regular-season games and the playoff game. The 2019 third-round pick is headed towards free agency in March, but the Seahawks may want to re-sign him, especially because Jordyn Brooks underwent ACL surgery Jan. 19 and may not be ready for the start of the 2023 season. While Barton struggles in coverage, he's a high-end IDP option when he's in the lineup.