Barton recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one interception during Sunday's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

Barton notched his most tackles in a game since Week 5 and picked off his first pass of the season, which set up a fourth-quarter touchdown for Seattle's offense. Across 10 appearances, the fourth-year linebacker has totaled 71 tackles, three pass defenses, two sacks and one interception.