Barton is projected to start at linebacker in 2022 after the Seahawks didn't choose a linebacker during the 2022 NFL Draft, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks had a lot of needs heading into the draft and apparently felt comfortable with Barton as their starting linebacker next to Jordyn Brooks. If Barton can hold off any unexpected challengers, he'll have an opportunity to be a high-end IDP contributor for fantasy purposes. After all, both Brooks and Bobby Wagner -- who is now with the Rams -- topped 170 tackles last year.