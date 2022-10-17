Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.
Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he played 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field full-time, Barton is a stud. He posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
