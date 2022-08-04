Barton has been working with the first-team defense during training camp, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Barton is the next man up after the Seahawks cut Bobby Wagner and didn't sign or draft a viable replacement during the offseason. Last year, Barton started two games and posted 18 tackles (12 solo) and a pass breakup. It wouldn't be surprising if the team brings in some competition for Barton, but as long as he's in a starting role, he should have secure IDP upside.
