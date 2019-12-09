Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Barton (ankle) is scheduled for an MRI, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Barton drew the start at outside linebacker in place of Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) during Week 14's loss to the Rams, during which the rookie third-round pick played through ankle and knee pain. He notched a career-high four tackles (one solo) and one defended pass and will now undergo an MRI to diagnose the severity of his injury.