Barton posted 35 tackles and two forced fumbles over 16 games during the 2020 season.
Barton made two starts at linebacker this year, and he was successful in those games, including a 14-tackle effort in Week 5 against Minnesota. However, he was most noticeable on special teams, where he racked up 17 tackles, leading the team and ranking second in the league. The 2019 third-round pick could take on a larger role in 2021 if K.J. Wright walks in free agency, but he should continue to have an impact in a special-teams role regardless.