Thompson didn't play in Friday's preseason win over the Vikings due to a groin injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

As of Sunday, Thompson has yet to return to the practice field, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Thompson has been a camp standout and has shown great chemistry with backup quarterback Drew Lock thus far. While he has been impressive, Thompson isn't a roster lock. After all, the 27-year-old has just five career games and no catches under his belt.