Thompson was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thompson started the season on the team's 53-man roster, appearing in each of their first three games, before being waived Wednesday. The 27-year-old then re-joined the team via their practice squad Friday and now finds himself back with the active roster. The Toledo product has been more of a presence on special teams, with only 10 snaps played on offense and he's yet to accumulate any counting stats.