The Seahawks signed White from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

White has bounced back and forth between the Seahawks' practice squad and active roster, and Tuesday marked the second time in a week that he was signed to the 53-man roster. He played 11 snaps (five on offense, six on special teams) in the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers and finished with 59 kick return yards on two attempts. White could serve in a kick return role alongside George Holani or Dareke Young now that he's back on the active roster.