White (shoulder) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

White had a strong performance during the team's final preseason game but is now in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season. The Seahawks could find themselves shorthanded at receiver for Sunday's matchup as Jake Bobo (concussion) and Dareke Young (hamstring) are both dealing with injuries as well.