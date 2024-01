The Seahawks signed White to a reserve/future contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

White got into 15 games with Pittsburgh in 2021, but he's seen action in only one NFL contest since. The wideout had two stints with Seattle's practice squad in 2023 and apparently made enough of an impression for the organization to want to hang onto him through the offseason. White will get a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.