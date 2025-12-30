The Seahawks moved White (groin) to injured reserve Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

White sustained the injury early in the first quarter of last Sunday's game against the Titans. With the move to injured reserve, White will only be able to return for a potential Super Bowl matchup, and even then, only if the Seahawks do not score the first-round bye that comes with the NFC's top seed. In corresponding moves, the team signed Amari Kight to the active roster and signed Montorie Foster to the practice squad as a potential elevation replacement for White.