White didn't catch either of his two targets in Thursday's 23-23 tie against the Raiders.

White started the first half with Drew Lock but was unable to haul in a pass all game. The 26-year-old wideout played four games with the Seahawks last season and caught two passes (three targets) for 44 yards. He's on the roster bubble this season and is primarily competing with fourth-year Dareke Young and rookie Ricky White.