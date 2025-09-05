White (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Despite White opening Seattle's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, he'll suit up for the team's regular-season opener Sunday. The Michigan State product appeared in four games with the Seahawks last season, catching two of his three targets for 44 yards while also contributing on special teams (49 snaps). White is expected to play a similar role ahead of the 2025 season.