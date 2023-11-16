Parkinson (biceps) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Parkinson missed practice time last week with the same injury but was able to play against the Commanders, catching a three-yard pass on one target across 33 offensive snaps. Parkinson plays in a three-way committee approach at tight end for the Seahawks alongside Noah Fant and Will Dissly.
