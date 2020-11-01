The Seahawks activated Parkinson (foot) from the non-football injury list Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick could be in line for his NFL debut Sunday against the 49ers, although there's a decent chance that he's a healthy scratch because four other tight ends are on the active roster. The 6-foot-7, 251-pound tight end posted a 48-589-1 line in his age-20 collegiate season at Stanford and is hoping to bring that production to Seattle, but barring an injury, he'll likely act as depth for the rest of the season with hopes of making a meaningful impact in 2021.