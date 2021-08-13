Parkinson is slated to miss time after re-injuring the foot he broke last season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It's a tough break for the tight end, who was having a strong summer, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. While it's clear that Parkinson -- who had been on track to slot in behind Will Dissly and Gerald Everett -- will be sidelined for some time, coach Pete Carroll relayed that the Seahawks plan to go "for multiple opinions on this one."