Parkinson caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.
With Tyler Lockett (hand) out of the lineup and Marquise Goodwin leaving briefly with a wrist injury, Parkinson handled a season-high 30 offensive snaps and finished with season highs in catches and receiving yards. Most notably, he played more snaps than veteran Will Dissly. We should expect Dissly to reclaim the No. 2 role because he's a skilled run-blocker, but this is a competition worth keeping tabs on in deeper fantasy leagues.
