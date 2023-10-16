Parkinson caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals.
Parkinson handled 44 percent of the offensive snaps, finishing slightly ahead of both Will Dissly and Noah Fant. The 6-foot-7 tight end has averaged 31.2 offensive snaps per game this season. He has leveraged that usage into nine catches on 14 targets for 103 yards and no touchdowns through five games.
