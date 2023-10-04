Parkinson failed to catch his only target in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

Parkinson led all Seahawks tight ends with 30 offensive snaps, but he also marked his first catchless performance of the season. The 2020 fourth-round pick out of Stanford previously recorded six catches on nine targets for 87 yards through the first three games. He'll continue to be an unreliable fantasy option following the Seahawks Week 5 bye.