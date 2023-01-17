Parkinson caught three of six targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 41-23 playoff loss to the 49ers.

Parkinson's usage immediately skyrocketed when Will Dissly (knee) went down with a knee injury, as he played at 79 percent of the offensive snaps over the final two regular-season games. He also recorded 16 targets over the final three games, including the postseason. Most importantly, he ran ahead of former first-round pick Noah Fant in all three of those games. Parkinson still never posted more than 47 yards in a game all season. The Seahawks' tight end room will be tough to decipher heading into the 2023 season, as Parkinson, Fant and Dissly are all projected to be on the roster again.