Parkinson caught both of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Parkinson's touchdown was his first of the season, as the veteran tight end hasn't played a significant role in Seattle's offensive attack in 2023 behind starter Noah Fant. Through 13 weeks, Parkinson has totaled just 16 catches on 22 targets for 178 yards. With such limited opportunities in the Seahawks' scheme, the 24-year-old should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Seahawks host the Eagles in Week 15.