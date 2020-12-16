Parkinson caught both targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.
Parkinson caught both passes from Geno Smith, who relieved Russell Wilson near the end of the third quarter due to the blowout nature of the game. The rookie tight end also logged a season-high 19 snaps on offense. He nevertheless remains the odd man out behind Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister, and he could wind up in healthy scratch territory if Greg Olsen (foot) returns this year as planned.
