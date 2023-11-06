Parkinson caught his lone target for a six-yard gain in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Ravens.
Parkinson logged a 47 percent snap share and was the only Seahawks tight end to catch a pass in the blowout loss. The 24-year-old now has 12 catches for 138 yards this season.
