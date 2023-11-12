Parkinson (biceps) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.
Parkinson drew a questionable designation after back-to-back limited practices to finish the week. After testing things out pregame, the training staff has given him the green light. Barring any setbacks, he will be availible to provide depth at tight end and contribute via special teams.
More News
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Questionable to face Washington•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Practices Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Gains six yards in loss•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: No targets in win•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Two catches in divisional win•