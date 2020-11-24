Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Parkinson will have a role on offense moving forward after the Seahawks' placed Greg Olsen (foot) on injured reserve, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Parkinson missed the first six games of the season with a foot injury. He made his NFL debut in Week 8 against the 49ers, but the rookie fourth-round pick served as a healthy scratch in the last three games. Parkinson will slot in as the No. 3 tight end behind Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister moving forward. The 6-foot-7, 251-pound tight end generated 77 receptions for 1,074 yards and eight touchdowns over 25 games between his final two collegiate seasons.