Parkinson should handle an increased workload moving forward following news that Will Dissly (knee) was placed on injured reserve, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly could become available later in the playoffs if the Seahawks make it, but he won't return during the regular season. Last week, Parkinson handled a season-high 30 offensive snaps and produced three catches (four targets) for 45 yards. The 2020 fourth-round pick could handle an even larger workload in Week 17 versus the Jets as the No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant (knee).