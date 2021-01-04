Parkinson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Rams.
Parkinson entered the lineup because Greg Olsen (foot) experienced a "flare up" and was inactive. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Stanford logged just eight snaps on offense. The 6-foot-7, 251-pound tight end has played in six games this year, catching two passes for 16 yards. He'll likely be sidelined for Saturday's playoff game against the Rams if Olsen returns.
