Parkinson went without a target while playing 16 of the Seahawks' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

After seeing at least one target in each of the Seahawks' previous five games, Parkinson didn't draw any looks from quarterback Geno Smith, who attempted 37 passes on the day. Parkinson is behind Will Dissly and Noah Fant on the depth chart at tight end and can't be counted on to be a regular fantasy factor while the latter two options are available.