Parkinson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.
Parkinson played just 18 offensive snaps, finishing behind Noah Fant (33) and Will Dissly (22). It was his first targetless game of the season, as he has produced 11 catches for 132 yards on 17 targets through seven games.
More News
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Two catches in divisional win•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Brings in three passes•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Catchless against Giants•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: One catch against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: One catch in preseason opener•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Excellent usage to end season•