Parkinson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.
Parkinson has caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown through five games. The 23-year-old has averaged just 18.8 snaps per game, so until his usage increases, he'll have limited fantasy upside.
