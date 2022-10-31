Parkinson caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.
Parkinson has hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown through eight games this season. He has averaged 20.5 offensive snaps per game this year, as he operates as the No. 3 tight end behind Will Dissly and Noah Fant.
More News
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: No targets Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Registers 44 yards•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Scores first career TD•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Snags one pass in loss•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Just five catches in second season•
-
Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Receives one target•