Parkinson caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Parkinson played 21 offensive snaps, which was more than Will Dissly (14) but fewer than Noah Fant (25). None of the tight ends were effective for fantasy purposes, but it was a sluggish day for the Seahawks altogether. Fantasy managers shouldn't depend on Parkinson, as he'll struggle to get targets with a loaded receiver corps.