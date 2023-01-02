Parkinson caught five of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

Parkinson worked as the clear No. 3 tight end all season behind Will Dissly and Noah Fant. Dissly has since been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, but instead of shifting to the No. 2 role, Parkinson operated as the top tight end in Week 17. He played 80 percent of the offensive snaps while Fant was targeted three times while handling a 63 percent share. It's worth monitoring this usage again in Week 18, and Parkinson is worth keeping tabs on.